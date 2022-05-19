Former nuclear missile commander: Pentagon refuses to discuss UFO shutdown of missiles

USA Today

A former commander of an underground secret nuclear missile silo has slammed the Pentagon for informing Congress that they had no information on a 1967 incident in which an alleged UFO reportedly disabled 10 Minuteman nuclear-equipped ICBMs.

According to the Daily Mail, Robert Salas, the former Minuteman commander, was on duty at the underground launch facility at the Malmstrom Air Force base in Montana in March 1967, when an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) allegedly flew over the base and shut down 10 of the nuclear missiles on site for several hours.

Describing the UAP as a red orb, Salas reported the incident to his superiors and has repeated the story over the past two decades. The retired air force captain reported the incident to the U.S. government’s task force on UFOs.

Salas, who lives in California, said the ICBM shutdown he witnessed was on March 24, 1967 at the Oscar Flight Launch Control Center near Roy, Montana. He said one of the airmen standing watch above the 60ft-deep bunker saw 'a star begin to zig-zag across the sky', zip closer, then 'hover outside the front gate'. Security guards described it as glowing red and saucer-shaped. Salas said one who came close to the object was injured. Seconds later, klaxons and warning lights underground went off warning that the nukes had become inactive. 'Within the next few seconds, we had lost six to eight missiles to a 'No-Go' [inoperable] condition,' Salas said.

On Tuesday, when Congress held its first hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena in roughly five decades, the Deputy of Naval Intelligence, Scott Bray, when asked about the incident, replied: “that data is not within the holdings of the UAP taskforce.”

“I have heard stories, I have not seen the official data on that,” he said.

The House Intelligence Committee also heard testimony from Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie on the subject of UAPs.

Salas told the Daily Mail that he was “'disappointed and shocked” by the government’s lack of admission on the incident.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, Salas played a recording of a phone call between himself and the Echo Flight Deputy Missile Combat Crew Commander Colonel Walter Figel at a press conference last October, where he highlighted the incident. In the call, Figel said that security guards informed him of a “UFO hovering over the site.”

Salas claims that he has sent the evidence to the Department of Defense Inspector General overseeing the government’s investigative unit on UFOs.

“I sent the Inspector General my information, documents, my story in some detail, and of course invited them specifically to attend my press conference in DC,” Salas stated. “’After the conference, I contacted somebody who was in touch with the UAP Task Force. The response I got was: ‘We already know your story so unless you’ve got something new, we don’t need to hear what you’ve got to say.’”

“That’s why it shocked me that Mr. Moultrie didn’t seem to know anything about it — or if he did, he was wanting to avoid the topic,” he concluded.

The Daily Mail reports that “the FOIA documents describe the results of an official investigation into the incident, which concluded it ‘could not discover the cause’ and chalked it up as a ‘freak incident.’”