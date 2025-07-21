Nurse fired over gender views files human rights complaints against health authority and regulator

A British Columbia nurse and journalist who was disciplined and later fired for expressing gender-critical views on her own time has launched two human rights complaints, alleging political belief discrimination by both her former employer and professional regulator.

Amy Hamm, a Vancouver-based nurse and mother, has filed complaints with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) and the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, according to a statement from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing her.

Nurse Amy Hamm @preta_6 has filed two human rights complaints with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal, arguing that Vancouver Coastal Health and the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives discriminated against her on the basis of her political… pic.twitter.com/LvZ5AMzPTs — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) July 21, 2025

Hamm, who had an unblemished disciplinary record and worked with transgender patients without incident, was suspended in May 2024 and fired in March 2025 after a ten-month investigation sparked by complaints from VCH employees affiliated with the activist group Care Not Cops. The group publicly called for her termination, citing her commentary on gender ideology and her support for women’s sex-based rights.

VCH claimed Hamm’s personal beliefs caused “harm to individuals” and could damage its reputation. But her legal team argues the process was politicized and unjust, pointing to VCH’s failure to act on Hamm’s own complaints about workplace harassment and threats, and the employer’s breach of its 60-day disciplinary timeline.

Excuse me @CTVNews but I am not a “former” nurse. I never lost my license. https://t.co/ODpfz4yOWM — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) July 21, 2025

“This will be an important case to watch,” said constitutional lawyer Lisa Bildy. “Unlike in the United Kingdom, Canadian tribunals have not yet decided whether gender-critical beliefs qualify as protected beliefs. Canada should follow suit.”

The second complaint targets the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, which found Hamm guilty of “unprofessional conduct” after a protracted 23-day hearing over 18 months. The case originated from a 2020 complaint about Hamm’s role in posting an “I ♥ JK Rowling” billboard in Vancouver, seen by critics as “transphobic.” The College deemed Hamm’s online statements discriminatory, despite her legal team arguing they reflected legitimate political beliefs about sex and gender.

“These authorities are using their power to discipline and enforce a particular worldview — in this case, gender ideology,” said Bildy. “This should not be allowed to become the norm.”

Hamm is seeking reinstatement, a public apology, a declaration of discrimination, and financial damages.

The BC Human Rights Tribunal will now decide whether the complaints meet the legal threshold to proceed.