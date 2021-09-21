Nurses' unions call for more nurses, not less, as vax mandate cuts loom

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

“We need more nurses!” That was one of the pleas a group of nurses chanted out front of B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix’s Vancouver constituency office on September 17.

The BC Nurses Union (BCNU) partnered with the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU) and other nursing unions to take part in Canada's Nurses Day of Action. They say they are done asking for the government to provide them with respect, safety, fairness, and enough nurses to provide safe patient care in B.C.

The lack of government support regarding Canada’s health-care worker shortage has been stretched further by the province’s ‘vax or be axed’ mandate, which, if enacted, will ban frontline health-care workers who have not been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 from working in certain facilities, come October 24.

During one of the prime minister‘s recent B.C. visits, I attempted to ask Trudeau how British Columbians can afford to lose frontline health-care workers, but he had more important things to do than answer the question. Yet, both Aman Grewal, BCNU vice president and Sara Mattu, BCNU’s Richmond Vancouver regional council member, oppose mandates that terminate nurses based on their COVID-19 vaccination status, especially when they can be given other roles in the health-care system.

