NWT to allow “case-by-case” exemptions for government workers in mandatory vaccination policy
The NWT government says accommodations will be considered for either medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act.
Employees of the Government of North West Territories (GWNT) under a new mandatory vaccination order can apply for exemptions which will be considered on a “case-by-case basis.”
The accommodations were announced at the same time that the news was handed down that all GWNT employees need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 30.
According to wording in the press release,
Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act.
Until this amendment, the vaccination policy only applied to GNWT employees working with vulnerable populations.
By Ezra Levant
