NWT to allow “case-by-case” exemptions for government workers in mandatory vaccination policy

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Employees of the Government of North West Territories (GWNT) under a new mandatory vaccination order can apply for exemptions which will be considered on a “case-by-case basis.”

The accommodations were announced at the same time that the news was handed down that all GWNT employees need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 30.

According to wording in the press release,

Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act.

Until this amendment, the vaccination policy only applied to GNWT employees working with vulnerable populations.