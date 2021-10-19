NWT to allow “case-by-case” exemptions for government workers in mandatory vaccination policy

The NWT government says accommodations will be considered for either medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 19, 2021
NWT to allow “case-by-case” exemptions for government workers in mandatory vaccination policy
Remove Ads

Employees of the Government of North West Territories (GWNT) under a new mandatory vaccination order can apply for exemptions which will be considered on a “case-by-case basis.”

The accommodations were announced at the same time that the news was handed down that all GWNT employees need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 30.

According to wording in the press release,

Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act.

Until this amendment, the vaccination policy only applied to GNWT employees working with vulnerable populations.

Coronavirus Canada Northwest Territories COVID Vaccines Northern Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.