NY judge strikes down county executive's ban on trans athletes in women's sports

This week, a New York Supreme Court judge struck down a county's executive ban aimed at preventing biological males from participating in women's sports at Nassau County parks.

Judge Francis Ricigliano struck down an executive order issued by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman that was aimed at protecting girls and women in gender-segregated sports.

The order, titled "An Executive Order for Fairness for Women and Girls in Sports," required sporting event applicants to designate the gender of team members and participants, with those competing in gendered divisions required to compete based on their biological sex, the Post Millennial reports.