NYC settles with Black Lives Matter protesters for $21,500 each in massive lawsuit

The government of New York City has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by over 300 individuals associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Under the terms of the agreement, each demonstrator will receive a sum of $21,500.

The lawsuit pertained to the police force's crowd control tactics policy, which was implemented during the demonstrations that occurred in the summer of 2020.

During the month of July in the year 2020, activists initiated legal proceedings against the city, representing both themselves and other individuals who had taken part in public demonstrations.

The lawsuit claimed that these protesters had been subjected to overly aggressive policing, with officers employing excessive force such as baton and fist strikes, as well as the use of pepper spray.

As the lawsuit progressed and evolved into a class action case, the plaintiffs identified a group of 320 individuals who were deemed to be suitable members for their proposed class of demonstrators.

These individuals had allegedly been “detained and/or subjected to force by police while protesting police brutality on June 4, 2020 in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx," as reported by the Epoch Times.

A legal representative for the plaintiffs announced on Tuesday that a resolution had been reached with the city after more than two and a half years.

As per the terms of the agreement, every member of the aforementioned class of 320 individuals will receive $21,500.

Additionally, those who were issued a legal summons subsequent to their arrest will receive an extra $2,500. The agreement also encompasses compensation for the legal fees incurred by the plaintiffs who brought forth the lawsuit.