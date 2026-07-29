Oakville PC MPP Stephen Crawford billed taxpayers more than $6,500 for Toronto hotels
The Ontario government continues to face backlash over its latest hotel expense scandal.
Ontario PC MPP Stephen Crawford charged taxpayers more than $6,500 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing an Oakville riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.
Crawford, the MPP for Oakville and a cabinet minister in Premier Doug Ford's government, claimed more than $6,500 in "special circumstance" accommodation expenses in Toronto since 2023.
Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other situations that make returning home impractical. Crawford's Oakville riding is within commuting distance of the legislature.
Premier Doug Ford's office has since said that any hotel expenses that did not meet the intent of the rules will be reimbursed in full, although it has not specified which claims will be repaid or when.
PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila