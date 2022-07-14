Ocasio-Cortez claims she wanted to 'deck' heckler who approached her on Capitol steps

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool; Twitter/AlexStein99

The incident prompted Ocasio-Cortez to lash out on social media against the harassment she and other members of Congress allegedly received by members of the public due to the relative lack of security surrounding the building — an ironic point given her support for public protests against members of the Supreme Court, who have been accosted in public spaces by militant activists.

On Wednesday evening, Alex Stein (@AlexStein99), best known for his public spectacles, approached the New York Democrat and proceeded to call her “sexy” while repeatedly making remarks about her backside. For a brief moment, Ocasio-Cortez, who was walking with her partner, Riley Roberts, stopped to pose for Stein with the peace symbol.

PRIME TIME @alexstein99 CAUGHT SIMPING FOR AOC pic.twitter.com/ASc5mAnDzW — Current Revolt (@CurrentRevolt) July 14, 2022

“You’re my favorite big booty Latina, I love you AOC, you’re my favorite,” he said in the video, which has since gone viral on Twitter. “She wants to kill babies but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC.”

Ocasio-Cortez shared the video following her complaints on social media.

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

“I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad.”

In addition to accosting Ocasio-Cortez, Stein also confronted Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the Capitol steps to call him a “fake RINO Republican” and a “scumbag.”