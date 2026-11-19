The federal agency responsible for tariff relief in British Columbia had paid out $2.53 million to businesses by the start of September, out of $50 million announced in May.

The figures came in a November 18 response to order paper question Q-1495, submitted by Conservative MP Tamara Jansen of Cloverdale—Langley City. Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) answered.

PacifiCan was notified of the $50 million on May 4, 2026. As of October 16, the money was still "not available for commitment" because Parliament had not yet approved it. In the meantime, the agency made commitments against an "adjunct budget" of forecast funding.

By September 1, PacifiCan had committed $16.7 million through contribution agreements, leaving $33.3 million uncommitted. Of the committed money, $8.3 million went to projects approved before the May announcement.

On August 25, Ottawa announced a further $1.5 billion in tariff relief. PacifiCan's share is $223.4 million. The agency began taking applications on September 8 and approved its first one on September 22. As of October 16, it had not made a single payment under the expanded program.