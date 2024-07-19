'Of course' there's a chance for peace in Middle East: Abraham Accords adviser
Rebel News' Yanky Pollak caught up with Aryeh Lightstone, an adviser to the Abraham Accords and asked him if he thought there was a chance for more peace in the Middle East. “Of course,” he said.
Aryeh Lightstone was a key behind-the-scenes player in facilitating the historic Abraham Accords, an agreement reached between Israel and several Arab states during the closing days of the Trump administration.
We caught up with Lightstone at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
We also asked him about reports claiming Iran has been trying to assassinate Trump, to which he told us the Islamic republic “have been trying to kill members of the Trump administration for the past five and a half years.”
With regard to the current administration, Lighthouse wondered who was even in charge, pointing to President Joe Biden's bumbling performance at last month's first presidential debate, telling us “The answer is, we do not know who is in charge.”
- By Ezra Levant
