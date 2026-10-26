Ofcom finds no significant change for children, asks for two more priority harms

Ofcom, the United Kingdom’s communications regulator, published its first statutory report on content harmful to children on October 22 and found no significant overall change in the share of children encountering harmful material in the nine months after the Online Safety Act’s child safety duties took effect in July 2025. Forbes quotes the report: “This finding is concerning and shows that further progress is needed to protect children online.”

Ofcom’s response is to ask that body stigma content and depression content be added to the Act’s list of priority content harmful to children, the category platforms must work to minimize children’s exposure to.

On the two categories it wants added, the report says they “present a material risk of significant harm to an appreciable number of children in the UK.” Ofcom says the review period predates its spring 2026 pressure on five large platforms, and reports some improvement on YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Minecraft and Call of Duty.

The Act is the legal basis for the age checks that since July 2025 have put gates in front of adults on some British sites. Reason reports that age gating has already swept in news reports, a Reddit forum and historic artwork. The report says little about adults, and warns platforms may respond to the two new categories by gating, blocking or avoiding such content to cut legal risk.

The report is issued in Ofcom’s name; it does not name an individual author.

Ofcom says it will soon publish an assessment of highly effective age assurance for confirming a user is 16 or older. Under government plans reported by The British Eye, an under-16 social media ban is expected to begin in spring 2027, with its scope set in regulations.