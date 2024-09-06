Oil and gas producers want to see environmental groups held to same 'anti-greenwashing' standards

Oil and gas producers are calling on the federal government to hold environmental groups to the same standards as other sectors under new 'greenwashing' rules passed earlier this year.

In a submission to the Competition Bureau, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said it still thinks the legislation should be repealed. However, since the bureau is developing guidelines for the policy, it should make certain those rules apply to every sector.

“The Competition Bureau should make it clear that parties, such as climate advocacy groups … are subject to the same standards in respect of their own communications and representations,” CAPP said, as reported by The Canadian Press.

“This includes all types of organizations in Canada, including not-for-profit groups involved in raising capital for charitable and non-profit purposes.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government passed a law in June that amended the Competition Act. The changes required corporations to provide evidence backing environmental changes.

In response, CAPP, as well as the Pathways Allaince, an oilsands group, and other individual oil and gas companies removed environmental content from their websites.

Bill C-59 added reverse onus stipulations to the Competition Act, meaning businesses must substantiate environmental claims rather than consumers having to prove they are false.

It also expanded the ability for private parties, such as environmental groups, to bring so-called greenwashing accusations before the Competition Tribunal beginning in June 2025.

The Competition Bureau is continuing to receive feedback on its guidelines until September 27.