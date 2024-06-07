Oklahoma will not enforce mandates by the WHO, UN, or WEF under new law

AP Photo/Nick Oxford

A new bill signed by Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday will ensure that mandates from the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum will not need to be enforced.

Bill 426 will go into action immediately, and states that Oklahoma is not bound by any requirements or mandates issued by the globalist organizations, the Oklahoma Voice reports.

Sen. Michael Bergstrom clarified that the bill does not stop the state from following recommendations from the three organizations, but that it will not be "bound by their dictates, their mandates."

He said it would not change how the state responds, citing COVID-19 as an example.

“During the last pandemic, we made our own decisions,” Bergstrom said. “There were recommendations that came down and we realized that some of those … were not particularly good recommendations, and we decided to do things the Oklahoma way.”

Bergstrom stated that if the federal government were to enter into an agreement with the WHO that contravenes Oklahoma’s constitutional laws, the state would not be obligated to comply. However, the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution establishes that federal law generally overrides state law.