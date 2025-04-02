OLG doesn't seem to think winners are diverse enough, reimagines them as minorities

Have you seen the “True Winner Stories” ad campaign? These full-page newspaper ads are being run by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

The OLG emphasizes that these ads are “true”. But alas and alack, the ads are only kinda true-ish…

We think that’s a problem. After all, the OLG is a scandal-plagued Crown corporation that has a history of not telling the truth. Don’t take our word for it, just refer to the 2007 Ombudsman’s report entitled, “A Game of Trust.”

The Ombudsman found the OLG to be guilty of everything from insider wins to denying legitimate jackpot winners their money. The report was equal parts shameful and scathing.

Anyway, we think that if a tarnished entity such as the OLG is going to run an ad campaign entitled “True Winner Stories”, well, maybe it’s a really good idea to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?

But no, that’s not the case. Indeed, not only is the OLG being less than truthful, but it seems that it is committed to the unholy trinity of diversity, equity and inclusion.

By way of explanation, check out this ad. The copy states: “Bartolome was speechless winning $250K on Crossword.”

The absence of Bartolome’s surname was the first thing that set off our B.S. detector.

The last time we checked, the OLG was obligated to name names — as in full names — of those who win major lottery prizes. It’s about protecting the integrity of the lottery. Which is to say, it’s not good enough for the OLG to say that “somebody in Ontario” won the jackpot.

We need to know who. And we deserve to know who. So, we did a little digging.

We came across a Toronto Today article from last November featuring a winner by the name of Bartolome who won precisely $250,000. We’re pretty sure this is the guy the OLG is referring to in its ad. But Bartolome Gonzales looks Filipino. Maybe Latino. He’s definitely pale skinned.

But check out the photo the OLG uses in its newspaper ad. Wow! Suddenly Bartolome is black. But why?

Hey, we get it. Disney these days is totally into “reimagining” its characters, ranging from Snow White to Nick Fury, presenting them as being a different race compared to what existed before. But those are fictional characters. Bartolme Gonzales is real. At least we think he is.

So, is the OLG embracing DEI when it comes to its own Disneyfication process? That’s what it seems like to us.

Another ad states that: “Keven walked in for chips, left a millionaire.” We believe this is Keven Carrier, who was referenced in a CTV News report.

But the fake Keven in the OLG ad doesn’t appear to be the same race as the newly-minted millionaire real Keven.

It’s bizarre. And come on, OLG. We’re sure there are visible minorities winning jackpots too. Why don’t you feature those winners so there is actually some truth in your advertising?

By the way, if you have access to an electron microscope, you can check out the weasel words printed on the bottom of the ad: Those words state: “Image of winner is a dramatization. Ticket is not exactly as shown.”

Look, we get it. The truth always gets bent in the advertising world. But if an entity is a scandalous Crown corporation that justifies its lottery monopoly under the auspices of “social responsibility” and runs a campaign called “True Winner Stories”… um, isn’t the OLG playing with fire here, credibility-wise?

We did reach out to the media relations department of OLG. They declined to respond. So much for transparency.

Bottom line: some 18 years after the Ombudsman’s report, the OLG still doesn’t get it. Or maybe they just don’t care.