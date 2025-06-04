Olivia Chow slams corporate sponsors for pulling support for Toronto's Pride parade

On Tuesday's live stream, Alexa Lavoie and Lise Merle reacted to Olivia Chow condemning corporate sponsors who have withdrawn their financial support for Toronto's Pride parade.

Appearing at a Progress Pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall to mark the start of Pride Month on Monday, Chow took aim at companies rescinding their sponsorships for the annual event.

"We've all seen the depressing news. Pride Toronto have lost some corporate sponsors because they just don't know who they are," she said. "They're short-sighted, they don't know who they are."

Chow went on to announce that the City of Toronto would be covering the $350,000 shortfall from lost sponsors and committing additional funding for Pride Toronto for the next two years.

Organizers have expressed frustration after both Google and Home Depot announced in recent weeks that they would be pulling their sponsorships from Pride Toronto. Chow encouraged people not to shop at Home Depot while speaking at the event at City Hall on Monday.

Alexa explained that sponsors may be pulling their support because they do not want to be associated with the increasingly explicit and revealing nature of the event. She cited people "dressing as dogs" and previous footage of attendees walking around completely naked.

Despite numerous corporate sponsors jumping ship, Pride Toronto's executive director Kojo Modeste recently announced that the festival will be proceeding with "no additional changes."