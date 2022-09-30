Omar Alghabra cowers from questions, CPC pledges to protect privacy of Canadians | MP scrums

E-transfer (Canada):

Liberal members of Parliament have developed a reputation for refusing to answer questions from Rebel News. Yesterday, however, this apparent policy changed.

While a few Liberals decided to totally ignore Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume, most actually decided to take the time to speak — of course, mainly while still continuing to walk.

Gary Anandasangaree, the MP for Toronto’s Scarborough—Rouge Park riding, specifically stated that he “do[esn’t] speak to Rebel News.”

Other Liberals, like Ryan Turnbull, stated that it is factually incorrect that tax hikes are incoming. However, when specifically asked to pledge that this is indeed the case, the Liberal legislators refused to make any promise.

One Liberal MP from Quebec, Yves Robillard, surprisingly told Rebel News that he believes taxes should be lowered, and that he doesn’t agree with everything his party does.

On the Opposition side of government, a pair of Conservative MPs pledged to delete the database of private information collected from Canadians who were coerced into using the government’s ArriveCAN app.

Both MP Ryan Williams and Bob Zimmer assured Rebel News viewers that they would. “We’ll do better than that,” Williams promised.

“We will redo the Privacy Act,” he continued. “We’re not sure just how much private information the government has and uses on a whole slew of apps and applications from the RCMP to CSIS to CSE.”

He also touched on the proposed Bill C-27, a piece of legislation which Williams says he is spearheading, claiming that it would protect citizens’ right to privacy.

To see all of our interactions with these members of Parliament, watch the full report above.