Smith rules out another separation referendum while she is premier; a quarter of Albertans just voted for one

Premier Danielle Smith says there will not be another referendum on separation as long as she is premier. On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and guest Marty Belanger, also known as MartyUpNorth, asked what she plans to do about the quarter of Albertans who just voted for one.

Lise’s first objection was practical. Citizens can collect signatures for another petition whenever they like, so ruling one out means changing the law, or counting on the chief electoral officer to reject the application. “We have to apply for the right to petition,” she said. “That just in and of itself sounds bonkers.”

Belanger said he could live with no vote in the next year, and could even get behind the premier’s plea not to rock the boat and hand the province to the NDP. But he reminded viewers of the arithmetic. The UCP won in 2023 with roughly a million votes; close to 500,000 Albertans just voted to leave, and most of them are conservatives. “Mathematically speaking, half the people in the membership are pro-separation,” he said. “Can she convince them to park their ambition for a year until the next election?”

Sheila’s takeaway from the results was that Albertans are giving Smith one more chance, since she won on eight of her nine questions. That doesn’t mean independence is going away. “Twenty-five per cent is a sustainable benchmark to start,” she said. “That’s more people than voted for the NDP federally in this province.” Belanger agreed: walk into a room of ten Albertans and one in four is a separatist.

So what would count as a win on the short leash? Belanger’s answer was equalization: if Smith could get Mark Carney to change the formula quickly, “that would take the wind out of our sails instantly.” A pipeline memorandum is three years away, he said, and most of the nine questions need the Constitution reopened. The one with a real chance is immigration, where Quebec Conservative leader Éric Duhaime, fresh from electing 19 MNAs, has already reached out to team up against Ottawa.

The hosts played Smith’s pledge to be “unrelenting” when Ottawa interferes with provincial rights, and her claim that “Albertans have turned the tide of this nation and reset the relationship with our federal government in a positive direction.”

Sheila didn’t buy it. Alberta just had to win a court ruling against the federal net-zero rules, she said; a federal government that respected jurisdiction wouldn’t need to be dragged to court and wouldn’t keep appealing. Belanger said public opinion hasn’t changed either. Carney wrote a 600-page book on climate change and government control of capital, and the only reason he has pivoted is Donald Trump. “It’s political opportunism. It’s completely insincere,” Sheila said. “Given the chance, he would phase us right out the way Trudeau promised to.”

Belanger added a warning for Rebel News to chase: the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s fall update projects deficits above $60 billion a year with no decline, interest costs of $80 billion and $750 billion in capital borrowing. “Dear Danielle, you’re getting in bed with the lunatic,” he said. He’ll park his independence push for now, but not his criticism of the premier’s budgets.

Lise’s analogy for the new federal-provincial relationship: a friend fresh out of a divorce who has started dating someone exactly like the ex. Take any poster on toxic relationships, she said, and read it as Ottawa and Alberta. “Her top five people should be Albertans. Never, ever from Ottawa.”

Sheila closed on why the criticism matters. Forty-four years of PC government drifted to the centre because nothing pulled it back, until voters decided the NDP wasn’t that big a risk. “It behooves us to make sure that we are the one thing pulling the conservatives back to the right,” she said. “If I’m critical of Danielle Smith as a conservative, it’s because I think she’s doing something wrong.”

The Buffalo Roundtable airs weekdays at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.