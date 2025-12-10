One Nation SURGES to record 17% in latest poll following burqa stunt

The latest Guardian Essential Poll, released Wednesday, revealed One Nation’s primary vote has surged to 17 per cent – up from 15 per cent in last month’s Newspoll and just five per cent in June 2024.

The figure trails Labor’s 34 per cent and the Coalition’s 26 per cent but marks a historic high for the party.

The boost comes after Hanson announced that renegade former Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce would defect to One Nation and lead its 2028 NSW Senate ticket.

Conducted last week, the poll of 978 voters predated Joyce’s formal defection and showed public opinion was divided on his move.

“About 30 per cent said they would be more likely to vote for One Nation if Mr Joyce became its leader – 42 per cent said they would be less likely,” the polling revealed.

🚨 After the government BLOCKED her move to ban full-face coverings, Pauline Hanson entered the Senate in a BURQA to prove her point.



The reaction from the usual suspects says everything.



Full story: https://t.co/ql6admIApo pic.twitter.com/4j4NiUvNCt — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 24, 2025

Voters were also split over Hanson’s burqa stunt in the Senate last month, which led to her suspension for the remainder of the sitting week. Forty-two per cent said they were less likely to vote One Nation after the stunt, while 35 per cent said they were more likely.

The numbers reveal that while the burqa stunt may have turned off more moderate supporters, it has only strengthened and energised the party’s conservative base, something the Liberal and National coalition struggles with as it continues to court moderate voters.

🚨 Pauline Hanson must be protected at all costs



The brave Aussie senator calls out the threat to Western values that most are too AFRAID to say



FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/D21WBiOjqp@therealrukshan @PaulineHansonOz pic.twitter.com/QYaPoDdQ60 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 27, 2024

One Nation is also aiming to expand in the Northern Territory, tripling its membership there since the last election to 75 members. WA Senator Tyron Whitten, who recently visited Darwin for the inaugural local branch meeting, said the party was “to stand with Territorians, shoulder to shoulder, and fight for a stronger, fairer Australia”.

He added: “We’re here to bring back common sense, restore Australian values, demand accountability, and above all, give Territorians a real voice in Canberra.”

Thank you kindly @PaulineHansonOz we the Victorian people are truly grateful! 🙏🇦🇺 https://t.co/zLauUxcmkD — Morgan C. Jonas 🇦🇺 (@morgancjonas) November 30, 2025

The party achieved a 1.44 per cent swing nationally at the 2025 federal election, doubling its Senate representation to four senators. Hanson has increasingly focused on NSW and has been active at anti-immigration rallies.

Speaking at an Australia First rally in Melbourne last month, she said: “I welcomed those people who have come here to find a new life for themselves and their families and future generations. They’ve worked hard to be part of this great nation. But it breaks my heart to see the division that is happening, the division that is happening especially in this state.”

Polling also highlighted widespread concern among Australians over cost of living, housing affordability, and migration, with 60 per cent pessimistic about tackling living costs and nearly three in four worried about rising groceries, energy and rent.