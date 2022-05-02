'One-policy-fits-all for Canada doesn't work': Tariq Elnaga on how the West can win again

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

We were long overdue to check back in with bona fide Albertan cowboy, Maverick Party candidate and newly-announced Maverick leadership hopeful Tariq Elnaga, to see what's new in Western affairs and out on the ranch.

For folks who are unfamiliar with Tariq’s story, he is about as Albertan as it gets, but he was not born in the prairies — he was in fact born in Dubai. Years ago he attended the Calgary Stampede as a tourist and suffice it to say, he fell head-over-spurs in love with the cowboy lifestyle right away. He went home to Dubai, sold his house and car, and then returned to begin life as a cowboy… the rest, as they say, is history.

Tariq shared that as soon as he moved to Canada it was apparent that the West was getting a raw deal. He began his political involvement as a federal Conservative voter, but he continued to see the West being treated poorly even with them in charge. The fact remained that you really didn’t need Western votes to win a federal election — by the time Toronto was done voting, the Prime Minister was pretty much a fix.

He also noticed that Quebec had been very successful in getting what they wanted by having parties focused solely on issues that were important to Quebec, like the Bloc Quebecois. He started researching options out West that could single-mindedly focus on what was best for the West, and he found the Maverick Party. From there he became a candidate and is now hoping to lead the party and fight for the lifestyle that he moved halfway around the world to live.

I joined Tariq at his ranch, on horseback as one does in Alberta, to chat Western representation and alienation and to talk about why he believes the Maverick Party is the way forward for the West.

