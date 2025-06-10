'Little Gaza' returns to the lawns of York University

Just in time for commencement ceremonies, guess who was back on campus at Toronto’s York University last Friday? It was that not-so-dynamic duo of the communists and the Hamasholes.

They were about as welcome as so many skunks to the garden party.

And for some observers, this was déjà vu all over again.

In June 2024, these reprobates descended on the lawns of York University to set up a “Little Gaza” plaza. This was following the lead of the kids at University of Toronto in downtown Hogtown who occupied the lawns of King’s College Circle for almost the entire summer of 2024.

But comparing the two institutions, there was a big difference: the administration at York University called the cops and the members of the new-age Hitler Youth Movement were removed on Day One of their ill-fated occupation. Yes, you have the right to protest; no, you do not have the right to create a filthy tent city and chant for genocide of the Jewish people.

The nebbishes running U of T could’ve and should’ve done likewise. But that would’ve required some testicular fortitude, which was sadly lacking.

U of T's 'Little Gaza' continues to fester as pro-Hamas mob becomes more bold



David Menzies provides an update from 'Little Gaza', the encampment anti-Israel protesters have set up on the lawn at the University of Toronto.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/FoXbPpOJer pic.twitter.com/bJMar18wmX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2024

In any event, one year later, it was reunion time for the York University pro-Hamas and pro-communist demonstrators. It was sad to observe. Basically they had a picnic and some seemed to engaged in arts and crafts. Thankfully no one appeared to be constructing improvised explosive devices. Only about 30 were in attendance. Maybe this crowd is suffering from hate-fatigue?

Alas, despite the fact that these wannabe martyrs are enrolled at a place of higher learning, they had a very hard time articulating what it was they were trying to accomplish. But isn’t that the point of staging a demonstration? Sad, really.

Then again, judging by the absence of tents and fencing materials, at least these “revolutionaries” seemed to learn their lesson from last year – namely, setting up a tent city and chanting genocide for weeks on end would not be tolerated.

And so it is that we give the pro-Hamas haters and the commies at York U a passing grade when it comes to bending the knee as they wave the white flag of surrender. Finally, they have appeared to learn something…