Online News Act: Trudeau’s plan to further insert the state into Canada’s newsrooms

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talked about a recent study from the University of Oxford which found that Canadian trust in the news has dropped by 13 percent in the past six years. He mentioned that government support programs for the media have most likely played a part in the widespread loss of trust since they diminish the mainstream media’s journalistic independence even further.

David spoke about the Liberal’s proposed Online News Act, which would allow the government to censor speech on the internet that the administration disapproves of, and promote content in line with their agenda. He said that Conservative leadership in Canada could potentially be a source of hope to combat Orwellian tactics such as this one.

“When I covered several Pierre Pollievre rallies when he was running for the CPC, the one pledge that always generated the loudest and most prolonged standing ovation was Mr. Pollievre’s statement that if elected prime minister, he will defund the CBC,” David recalled.

While Justin Trudeau attempts to crack down on free speech, many on both sides of the political aisle are waking up to the harm caused by government funding of the legacy media and the singular narrative it promotes.