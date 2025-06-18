Onlookers excited for rare chance to see Air Force One as Trump exits G7 summit

When the American president arrives at an event by air, onlookers are guaranteed to see an impressive array of aircraft.

With the annual G7 summit taking place in Kananaskis, Albertans and those visiting the province had the opportunity to get a first-hand look at President Donald Trump's aerial entourage as he made an abrupt departure, travelling back to Washington amid the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran.

Rebel News spoke to those who were watching to hear what brought them out to the airport.

“We're just taking a look at all the equipment and Air Force One,” said one onlooker.

Another man, a helicopter pilot himself, said he was excited for the rare opportunity to see an American MV-22 Osprey, a unique machine that combines elements of a conventional helicopter with a turboprop aircraft. “I love seeing them out,” he said. “With the Marines and the U.S. military stuff, you can't beat that.”

Several of those at the Calgary airport were excited for the chance to get a glimpse of President Trump. “We never thought that he'd be coming to Calgary,” said one man, calling it an “honour” for the city to host the G7 summit.

While we were there, Indian President Narendra Modi was also arriving at the event, with his attendance at the summit being protested by Khalistanis. Some of the onlookers hoping to see Modi's arrival weighed in on the issue, suggesting that Prime Minister Mark Carney inviting Modi to the event was a step in creating better relations between the two countries.