Ontario Amish families hit with nearly $20K in COVID fines after court rejects reopening request

A group of Amish families in Ontario is facing nearly $20,000 in COVID-related fines after an Ontario court rejected their attempt to reopen their Quarantine Act violations. The decision is the latest in a series of legal battles for the Amish community, which has been disproportionately impacted by Canada's pandemic-era mandates.

The families, who reside in Grey County, were convicted in absentia for allegedly failing to comply with federal quarantine measures, including the use of the controversial ArriveCan app. The flawed app, which was required for international travellers, was impossible for the Amish to use due to their religious rejection of modern technology.

Lawyers with The Democracy Fund (TDF), a civil liberties group representing the Amish, argued that the families should have had their cases reopened due to their unique circumstances.

However, the court denied the application, leaving the families saddled with fines averaging $6,200 per ticket — a significant financial burden that has already led to liens on properties and damaged credit ratings.

“This ruling underscores the unique vulnerabilities of the Amish community to modern legal systems,” said Mark Joseph, litigation director at TDF. The group is now considering an appeal.

TDF is currently defending over 30 Amish individuals across Ontario, who collectively face more than $300,000 in COVID fines. The organization has won several legal battles, successfully reopening some cases and having others withdrawn.

However, the latest ruling is an uphill fight for those still facing penalties.

Beyond the immediate financial strain, the enforcement of these fines could have long-term consequences for Amish families, including restrictions on property transactions and farm succession — a severe threat to their way of life.