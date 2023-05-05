Ontario councillor faces criminal charges for alleged involvement with the Freedom Convoy protest, 15 months later

More than a year after the Trudeau Liberals invoked unprecedented national security legislation to quell a peaceful, albeit embarrassing, grassroots Canadian protest, participants are still facing criminal charges.

A former elected official is facing criminal charges for his alleged participation in the Freedom Convoy that took to Ottawa in early 2022.

Harold Jonker was a West Lincoln city councillor when he took to the nation's capital to oppose draconian COVID-19-related restrictions in January of 2022.

Earlier this week, the owner of Jonker Trucking received word that he would be facing four counts of criminal charges in connection to the trucker protest that took place over one year ago.

“I’ve been officially charged with four counts of criminal charges: one count of mischief/obstruct property, one count of intimidation by blocking or obstructing highway and two counts of council and uncommitted indictable offense, whatever that means,” Jonker is heard saying as he stands alongside his wife out front of the Niagara Regional Police station in Grimsby, Ontario.

Jonker is expected to report to Ottawa on May 10 to face these charges.

Jonker had previously faced reprimand by the Office of the Integrity Commission (OIC) for his role in the Freedom Convoy as an elected municipal official.

He was suspended without pay for 30 days from his councillor position, and required to pay back gifts he had received during his participation in the anti-mandate protest on Parliament Hill – which included breakfasts, sandwiches, and coffee.

