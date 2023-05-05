Ontario councillor faces criminal charges for alleged involvement with the Freedom Convoy protest, 15 months later

Twitter / therobprimo1

A former elected official is facing criminal charges for his alleged participation in the Freedom Convoy that took to Ottawa in early 2022.

Support growing for #FreedomConvoy2022 in Port Hope, Ontario waiting for the main convoy line pic.twitter.com/qYVyukeTAZ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 27, 2022

Harold Jonker was a West Lincoln city councillor when he took to the nation's capital to oppose draconian COVID-19-related restrictions in January of 2022.

Earlier this week, the owner of Jonker Trucking received word that he would be facing four counts of criminal charges in connection to the trucker protest that took place over one year ago.

“I’ve been officially charged with four counts of criminal charges: one count of mischief/obstruct property, one count of intimidation by blocking or obstructing highway and two counts of council and uncommitted indictable offense, whatever that means,” Jonker is heard saying as he stands alongside his wife out front of the Niagara Regional Police station in Grimsby, Ontario.

Harold Jonker was just charged in relation to the freedom Convoy 2022.

He was just charged with 4 counts of criminal charges almost 15 months later.



The Liberal Regime here in Canada wants to prosecute anyone who doesn’t align with their extreme ideologies. pic.twitter.com/UYiB2tP1yF — Rob Primo (@therobprimo1) May 2, 2023

Jonker is expected to report to Ottawa on May 10 to face these charges.

Ontario trucker Harold Jonker must report to Ottawa next week to face four charges for his participation in the Freedom Convoy, which left Ottawa more than 14 months ago.



Jonker joined @AndrewLawton to discuss.https://t.co/dVH5jV6LVN — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 3, 2023

Jonker had previously faced reprimand by the Office of the Integrity Commission (OIC) for his role in the Freedom Convoy as an elected municipal official.

Rebel New's Tamara Ugolini spoke with West Lincoln Councillor Harold Jonker about his participation in the Freedom Convoy and subsequent punishment.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/jA7lSn994i — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 30, 2022

He was suspended without pay for 30 days from his councillor position, and required to pay back gifts he had received during his participation in the anti-mandate protest on Parliament Hill – which included breakfasts, sandwiches, and coffee.