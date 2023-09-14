Ontario doctor vindicated in the fight against imposed singular narratives by medical regulator

Twitter / dockaurG

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill’s disciplinary proceedings, initially slated for early 2024, have been dropped by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

NEWS RELEASE 🚨



CPSO drops disciplinary proceedings against Ontario physician for opposing harmful Covid policies:



Disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill (@dockaurG), scheduled for a 15-day fully-contested hearing in early 2024, have been withdrawn by her… pic.twitter.com/4UTA6oaDse — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) September 14, 2023

Gill began expressing concerns about the harms caused by lockdowns and COVID-19-related public health measures on social media in 2020. A press release from The Democracy Fund (TDF) reads:

“As a result of her online advocacy, Dr. Gill has faced constant investigations and disciplinary actions by the CPSO since August of 2020, when she was the target of an online campaign by other doctors, media and members of the public to generate complaints against her. In total, there were seven public (non-patient) complaints made to the CPSO about her tweets, and a separate Registrar’s investigation was also initiated. All eight matters were considered by a committee of the CPSO, called the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC), on February 3, 2021.”

First, do no harm.

Facts over fear.

Resources over restrictions.

Informed consent over mandates.

Freedoms over tyranny.

Humanity above all. — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) January 5, 2021

Lisa Bidly, the lawyer representing Gill, expressed concern that the CPSO’s investigation went so far.

“The top-down imposition of a singular unquestionable narrative, on pain of disciplinary proceedings, has been damaging not only to the doctors who advocated for evidence-based medicine and robust scientific debate about novel public health measures and their consequences, but it has also been damaging to the credibility of the institutions which imposed them,” Bildy stated on X (formerly Twitter).

While this particular chapter ends well, the top-down imposition of an unquestionable narrative, on pain of disciplinary proceedings, has been damaging not only to doctors who advocate for evidence-based medicine & robust scientific debate about novel public health measures &… https://t.co/iXV31BjoeY — Lisa Bildy (@LDBildy) September 14, 2023

TDF is assisting with the legal costs associated with the Gills case. As a registered Canadian charity, they are dedicated to advancing education and upholding constitutional rights, including providing Canadians whose civil liberties have been infringed upon by government and public policy with access to justice.

Rebel News will be following up with Bildy to garner additional insights