Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce plans to incorporate how to identify legitimate versus misinformation in Ontario school curriculum

On a segment of The Agenda with TVO journalist Steve Paikin, he discusses all things back to school in light of Ontario’s easing of government-mandated COVID restrictions and mandates.

It began as a 1-on-1 interview with Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce who spoke about the governments plan for a return to normalcy for children attending school this fall.

Lecce discusses some of the government’s plan to get kids caught up and how he wants to see the unions — despite continual threat of strike regardless of the sitting government — commit to keeping children at the centre of the debate to keep them in school unabated until June. This is beneficial to Ontario schoolchildren who experienced one of the harshest and longest school closures throughout the COVID narrative than anywhere else in North America and, arguably, the world.

Included in the catch up plan is apparently a reinvigoration of the school curriculum with a focus on skill sets and transferable skills such as coding, financial literacy, and a strengthening of civics.

“Learning how to debate civilly. You talked about civics, learning about misinformation and the abuse of information online when it comes to creating a democracy society where young people actually know what is legitimate versus what is fake news,” Lecce said.

Right after Lecce’s segment, it opened with a debate set to take place between Ottawa based family doctor Nili Kaplan-Myrth, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Haldimand–Norfolk and critical care physician Matt Strauss and Maxwell Smith who is a bioethicist professor at the University of Western and, no surprise, also works at the GAVI and Moderna partnered University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

As per Smith’s University of Toronto’s Institute for Pandemics profile, Smith was also a member of the Ontario COVID 19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, he sits on Ontario’s COVID 19 Bioethics Table, also works for the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Public Health Ethics Consultive Group, and he works for both the World Health Organizations Ethics and COVID19 Working Group and the WHO’s ACT Accelerator Ethics and Governance Working Group.

The radicalized, hypochondriac suffering family doctor diligently wore her KN95 mask alone in a room but the pure theatre and hypocrisy of this unhinged terror inducing (supposed) medical professional is on full display when she oddly picks and choses when she should wear a mask alone, inside.

Apparently it’s only when she is speaking to people who have actual data to show that universal mask mandates are ineffective as though the asymptomatic lurking COVID cooties from someone who questions The ScienceTM will jump right through the screen at her.

Unsurprisingly, she refers to anyone who wants to return to normal is rooted in “far right, anti-mask, anti-vax ableists.”

Dr. Kaplan-Myrth then tries to source mask data that proves how effective mask mandates are in schools.

Dr. Strauss refutes her claims and instead refers to randomized and controlled data out of Bangladesh as Kaplan-Myrth appears to check her notes.

“We want people to wear masks in appropriate settings and we want them to wear appropriate masks,” says Strauss. “I don’t believe the data [that Kaplan-Myrth sources] would have been randomized. The data that I pay the most attention to is the Bangladeshi trial where they randomized 380, 000 people to mask versus not to village and found that there was about a 10 per cent reduction in transmission in those villages that were randomized to mask. It’s pretty standard in medical literature to [favour] randomized controlled data… and a 10 per cent effectiveness rate is not terribly effective. Yes masks are somewhat effective and we have to make decisions with that knowledge in hand not the uncontrolled or unrandomized data that Dr. Kaplan-Myrth references here.”

All of this comes as emails obtained by the Epoch Times show that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) colluded with Facebook, otherwise now known as META, to debunk claims that they thought would generate vaccine hesitancy — in some instances only weeks before formal FDA authorization.

The emails show that META asked the CDC to help “debunk the claim about side effects of the COVID vaccine for under 5 year old’s because they believe the claims might be currently trending.”

This was specifically in regards to the still underdetermined cause of suspiciously coincidental cases of hepatitis in children.

Should the same government who pushed censorship, colluded with regulatory bodies and Big Pharma to propagandize

novel pharmaceuticals while using industrial strength mind control techniques to modify your behaviour to gain compliance be the purveyors of teaching children how to decipher what is legitimate information versus misinformation?