Ontario falling behind: New report says residents now worse off than neighbouring U.S. states

A new report from the Fraser Institute says Ontarians now have a lower standard of living than residents in every neighbouring U.S. state and the gap is getting worse.

The study, Measuring Ontario’s Regional Prosperity Gap, 2026 Update, compares economic output per person across the Great Lakes region. It finds Ontario’s GDP per capita sits near the bottom of the pack, ahead of only Quebec.

In 2024, Ontario’s GDP per person was about $74,143, well below the regional average of $94,523 — a difference of roughly 27.5 percent.

Even the poorest-performing U.S. state in the region, Michigan, outperformed Ontario on this measure.

The report also highlights a longer-term trend: while neighbouring jurisdictions have seen stronger growth over the past two decades, Ontario has lagged behind. From 2001 to 2024, GDP per capita across the region grew by 22.5 percent, compared to just 12.7 percent in Ontario.

That slower growth means the prosperity gap is widening.

“Ontario is clearly an economic laggard,” said co-author Jake Fuss, noting that weaker economic performance has “real consequences” for residents’ living standards.

The report uses GDP per capita as a proxy for living standards, a common economic benchmark that reflects how much economic output is generated per person.