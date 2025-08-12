Ontario hospital caught torturing beagles in secret, forced to shut down program after public fury
Whistleblowers say researchers induced heart attacks lasting up to three hours before killing the dogs and cutting out their hearts. Staff reportedly blasted loud music to hide the barking and left the animals isolated for hours.
St. Joseph’s Health Care in London has been busted running barbaric, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies—only ending the program after being exposed by investigative journalists from the Investigative Journalism Bureau.
The Lawson Research Institute was secretly using beagles—just 10 months to two years old—for invasive heart research. Whistleblowers say researchers induced heart attacks lasting up to three hours before killing the dogs and cutting out their hearts. Staff reportedly blasted loud music to hide the barking and left the animals isolated for hours.
When the story broke, hospital officials hid behind claims of meeting “the highest standards” and refused to answer how many dogs were killed—or why this work was kept hidden from the public.
Premier Doug Ford slammed the practice as “cruel” and “unacceptable,” vowing to legislate a full ban on dog and cat testing: “Imagine your little dog being here, and they try to put them into a heart attack—the poor thing.”
No federal law bans dog or cat testing.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.