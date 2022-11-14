Ontario is urged to 'get back to basics' amid mask recommendations that many speculate will turn into mandates

Citing layers of protection, Ontario's chief medical officer is aiming to apply social pressure on Ontarians to mask up indoors.

Mask mandates aren't coming back to Ontario — at least not yet. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors, including children under five.

The recommendation comes as Ontario faces a "triple threat" of viral circulation -- RSV, COVID-19, and the flu.

The healthcare system has had more than two years to build capacity and address chronic staff shortages. Mask mandates do not fix the decades-old issue of hallway medicine.

That's why we are immediately launching a petition calling on health authorities to never again implement unscientific indiscriminate mask mandates.

The science does not justify this arbitrary measure and Moore himself admitted that mandates did not work in the past.

Yet Moore is recommending that parents and toddlers mask at home if they have the sniffles.

Stop the mask hysteria by visiting NoMoreMasks.ca and signing our petition.

