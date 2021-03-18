Ontario issued over 12,300 lockdown violation notices and fines to businesses since start of 2021

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has issued over 12,300 lockdown infraction notices and tickets to Ontario businesses, as well as conducted nearly 16,000 workplace inspections and investigations since the beginning of the year.

According to a March 17 press release from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development:

“Occupational health and safety inspectors and multi-ministry teams of provincial offences officers have conducted more than 15,800 COVID-related workplace inspections and investigations across the province since the beginning of 2021. During those visits, they've issued over 11,900 orders and 410 COVID-19 related tickets, and stopped unsafe work related to COVID-19 a total of 20 times.”

However, it seems the constant badgering and ticketing of small businesses by bureaucrats is working to bring Ontarians back under the thumb of big government. The Labour Ministry press release specifically pointed to the tireless work of the COVID cops in Durham, Eastern Ontario and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph to bully entrepreneurs into compliance:

“From February 25 to 28, 110 provincial offences officers conducted over 1,000 COVID-19 related workplace safety visits in Durham Region, Eastern Ontario and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. The majority of the visits were made to small businesses, with fewer than 25 employees, which had been closed during the provincial shutdown. Follow-up visits in early March have shown significant improvement, especially in the areas of masking, screening and using COVID-19 workplace safety plans.”

The beatings will continue until morale improves, even if the case counts don’t require it. Ontario’s March 18, 2021 coronavirus numbers show just 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Durham region, an area with a population of 418,000 residents.