'That's crazy!': Bonnie Crombie takes aim at Doug Ford for hiding Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Stating that Premier Doug Ford has been a colossal disappointment for Conservatives is about as newsworthy as reporting that there is salt water in the Pacific Ocean.

We have all witnessed that Ford, the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party, is someone who did not come as advertised.

Indeed, during the past seven years of his reign, we have discovered that the province’s number one cherry cheesecake aficionado is hardly conservative and thoroughly progressive when it comes to embracing the woke agenda.

He has also tragically earned the dubious nickname of “Triple F”, which stands for Flip Flop Ford. Should the premier detect any blowback regarding any policy announcement or initiative, he will invariably fold like a cheap tent and reverse course.

Good golly, wasn’t this the very reason why the Ontario PCs staged a palace coup way back in January 2018 when they ousted Sneaky Patrick Brown as their leader less than six months before a provincial election?

Ford was packaged as "new and improved"; instead he proved to be, as the saying goes, "meet the new boss, same as the old boss."

Indeed, Ford’s leadership style essentially boils down to raising his index finger to determine which way the wind is blowing and then governing accordingly. Sadly, we have discovered that Doug Ford is NOT the same as his late, great brother, Rob Ford.

And folks, a few days ago, we witnessed a stunning reminder of how disingenuous Doug Ford is when he passes himself off a conservative.

Check out what Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie had to say on Toronto radio station AM640 regarding the five-year-old disgrace that is the boarded-up statue of Sir John A. Macdonald on the southern lawns of Queen’s Park:

“Outside Queen’s Park, there is a statue of our very first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, the founder of our country. But you wouldn’t know that, because Doug Ford put a box around him five years ago. That’s crazy! We have to confront our history and not hide from it. We have to show them how strong we are; show our pride in our past. Now look, our past isn’t perfect. But we have to confront it – not put a box around it. It looks weak, and we are not weak.”

What a principled stance by Bonnie Crombie. And it is worthy of applause regardless of politics.

By way of background, the Sir John statue was originally put into a makeshift coffin back in 2020 when Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists routinely vandalized the edifice during that so-called “summer of love.”

Just when you thought the Sir John A. Macdonald statue fiasco at Toronto’s Queen’s Park could not get any worse — it gets worse!



The government has been 'thinking' about what to do with the statue of the first prime minister for four years now.



REPORT: https://t.co/uczdrRLVTx pic.twitter.com/eWN8bc4Oua — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2024

The wimps at Queen’s Park concluded they could no longer ensure the statue wouldn’t be toppled. So they decided to box up this “trigger.” How odd. Do you know Queen’s Park has its own police force and that Toronto Police headquarters is a stone’s throw away? Yet it’s too hard to, you know, enforce the law and arrest hooligans?

Then again, when it comes to enforcing the law, we have more ample evidence that there is a different standard applied when it comes to dealing with Marxists, and more recently, Islamists.

But why?

And let’s not forget that in 2018, the year Ford was first elected with a majority mandate, the City of Victoria, B.C., emerged as an early adopter of Sir John A. Macdonald eradication. That city decided it was too insensitive in this day and age to display its statue of Sir John, so it was taken down and put in storage somewhere.

At the time, Ford was outraged by this attack on our history. He tweeted: “Sir John A. Macdonald played a central role in our national story. As one of the Fathers of Confederation, he founded our nation. That’s why our government wrote to the mayor of Victoria to say we’d be happy to give Sir John A. a new home here in Ontario.”

And yet, barely two years later, Ford went from being a defender of Sir John A. Macdonald and gung-ho to having TWO Sir John statues on the lawns of Queen’s Park to… a detractor of Sir. John?

In the immortal words of the late, great Fred Willard: “Wha’ happened?!”

Ford’s cowardness is all the more amplified thanks to the leader of Ontario’s Liberal party coming to the defence of our dominion’s first Conservative prime minister.

And so it is that Ford is currently getting press for wearing a MAGA-style ballcap bearing the slogan, “Canada is not for sale.”

Yeah… maybe Canada’s not for sale. As for Canadian history? That’s a different story given that Ontario’s “conservative” premier continues to bend the knee to woke cancel culture.