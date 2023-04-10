Ontario medical regulator is causing patient harm by continuing witch hunt into COVID contrarian doctors
Disciplinary action proceedings commence into three Ontario doctors and their private practices as motion attempt-to-quash investigation orders are dismissed.
Lawyer Michael Alexander continues to litigate on behalf of three Ontario doctors who face disciplinary action by their regulator based on third party complaints pertaining to their handling of COVID-19 public health measures in their private practices.
Their regulator, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), compelled physicians to uphold public health orders and recommendations, condemning those that “put the public at risk” with anti-lockdown, anti-distancing positions and/or those who support or promote unproven treatments for COVID-19. Physicians who did so were threatened with investigation and disciplinary action, in an open statement issued by the CPSO in August 2021.
CPSO Statement on Public Health Misinformation: https://t.co/P06W4uKdNK— CPSO (@cpso_ca) April 30, 2021
Please continue to check our regularly updated COVID-19 resource pages and FAQs for members of the public and physicians: https://t.co/w6vZEZ8rdT pic.twitter.com/11apG3SJnD
“The College of Physicians established three COVID ‘restrictions’ – that a doctor cannot say anything contrary to public health policies or recommendations, they cannot write medical exemptions for COVID-19 injections and they cannot prescribe alternative medications for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 even if they’re approved by Health Canada,” says Alexander.
Alexander previously argued that the investigation orders had no merit as they referenced guidelines and recommendations, not regulations or legislated laws.
Yet the stranglehold on medical practice continues as the CPSO moves forward with disciplinary action.
“We have investigative orders and prosecutions without any definition of an offense but were going to hearings in May, June and July for Doctors Luchkiw, Phillips and Trozzi which are not based on an offense of any kind,” details Alexander.
This witch hunt of physicians providing patient-centred care has left thousands of patients without access to their family doctor, in the middle of a primary care physician access crisis.
“We have thousands of patients who no longer have emergency room care and general practice care as a result of these suspensions… so the impact on the medical system is profound. The irony is that there are no complaints of patient harm and no proof of patient harm. The only proof of patient harm is that the college is causing harm by suspending these doctors.”
The CPSO states that Dr. Luchkiw has failed “to provide information, records and documents requested by College staff and refusing to permit College investigators to enter and/or inspect her practice location.”
Dr Luchkiw is being persecuted for writing exemption notes but also for upholding patient confidentiality -- a key pillar of medical ethics -- and not submitting private medical records to the CPSOhttps://t.co/OhnAZKEPwJ— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 23, 2022
They further allege that Dr. Phillips “failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and that he is incompetent in his care of patients and in his reporting of adverse events following immunization,” among other “disgraceful conduct.”
Dr Phillips has been repeatedly slandered, smeared & censored— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 23, 2022
Shortly after the injection roll out, he detailed how his vaccine AE reports were being filibustered by local MOH, thus never making it into CAEFISS https://t.co/Qtmz15sfcG
As for Dr. Trozzi, he is referred to as 'ungovernable' by the CPSO, in light of his conduct and his public communications regarding the College and its regulatory functions.
Dr Trozzi was 1 of the 1st COVID whistleblowers— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 23, 2022
In May 2020, he bravely shared w my colleague @TheMenzoid that his ER was empty, contradicting the entire "overwhelmed hospital" narrative used to justify PH response like mandates & lockdownshttps://t.co/uYXCsde15e
All three doctors refused to succumb to intimidation tactics deployed by the CPSO to obtain the personal and private medical records of their patients.
