Ontario MPP Roman Baber plans to introduce a private member’s bill that would prohibit employers from firing un-vax’d workers: Jim & Belinda Karahalios weigh in

Ontario MPP Roman Baber wants the provincial government to prevent employers from suspending or even firing workers who refuse to get vaccinated for Covid-19. And so it is that he plans to introduce a private member’s bill called Jobs & Jabs when the Ontario legislature resumes sitting next month.

If Baber’s name rings a bell, it’s likely because he was booted from the Progressive Conservative caucus earlier this year for speaking out against the lockdowns. He now sits as an independent.

Of note, we reached out to Mr. Baber for comment, but he is currently only giving interviews to mainstream media outlets (for reasons that remain mysterious).

Indeed, Baber is an odd duck. He was ousted from caucus for speaking out against the provincially-ordered lockdowns, yet has thrown his support behind lockdown supporters.

In any event, we did manage to find two people who were more than willing to weigh in on Baber’s proposed Jobs & Jabs bill: namely, the cofounders of the New Blue Party, Jim and Belinda Karahalios.

Spoiler alert: they very much like the idea of the bill, but they are far less enthused about the man behind the bill, who they describe as a "red Tory."