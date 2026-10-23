Ontario paid $317.5 million to battery maker NextStar, $300,000 to a firm fined a year earlier

Doug Ford's government paid $317.5 million to battery maker NextStar Energy in the 2025-26 fiscal year, plus $19.7 million to Honda Canada, $8.5 million to General Motors of Canada and $2.2 million to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, according to a Fraser Institute commentary that went through Ontario's newly published 2025-26 Public Accounts.

The commentary, by Fraser Institute adjunct scholar Matthew Lau and first published in the Hamilton Spectator on October 22, works through the transfer payments listed for the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, whose minister is Vic Fedeli, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Nipissing and chair of Ford's cabinet. The automakers are the headline, but the smaller cheques show how far the payments reach: $400,000 to a chocolate factory in Chatham, $400,000 to a biscuit company, $400,000 to a bakery, $302,222 to an ice cream company in Markdale and $300,000 to a maker of gourmet caramel apples.

Lau also found $300,000 paid by the same ministry to an automotive parts manufacturer that was fined $25,000, plus a $6,250 victim surcharge, under the Environmental Protection Act the previous year. He does not name the firm, and the commentary does not say what the payment was for. On his figures, the payment was almost ten times the fine and surcharge combined.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, run through 2025-26 by Trevor Jones and since the September 10 cabinet shuffle by Sam Oosterhoff, paid $4.8 million to the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario, $1.3 million to the Ontario Craft Cider Association and $289,444 to Ontario Grape and Wine Research Inc. A cereal company collected $1.3 million from Agriculture and another $920,000 from Economic Development.

The scale is lopsided. NextStar alone received more than ten times the province's combined listed payments to Honda, GM and Toyota, which add up to $30.4 million. Lau gives no overall total for corporate welfare, and the Public Accounts list only transfer payments of $120,000 or more by name.

The detailed schedule of payments is published by Ontario's Treasury Board Secretariat and lists payments ministry by ministry; the province's page gives a publication date of September 24, 2026. The dollar figures above are Lau's reading of that schedule.