Ontario recommends Pfizer over Moderna for those age 18-24— but too late for young Canadian soldiers

The Ontario government recently announced that it is now recommending people between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna, due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.

In spite of this existing risk that is just now a concern to the Ontario government, the Canadian Armed Forces already forced its members— many of whom are young soldiers who fall into that 18 to 24 age group— into taking exclusively the Moderna vaccine.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid shared her thoughts on this recent change of tune from the Ontario government:

But here is CTV News back in July, just a couple of months ago, trying to shame people who are well-meaning, who want to get the vaccine but have hesitancy about Moderna. They were maligned for backing out of their vaccination appointments and wasting a dose when they found out what vaccine brand they were getting. But remember, you’ll get censored and called an anti-vaxxer if you had apprehensions about any of this, like literally seven days ago. But for me, the worst part of all of this is this abundance of caution is only now coming after a large group of largely young male Canadians in that danger zone age group of 18-24 were given the Moderna vaccine under threat of career destruction.

