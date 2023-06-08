Ontario's 'feel good town' hosts adult entertainers to sing, dance and read to children in Pride-celebration street festival

Drag queen reverts to name calling when his unreasonable demands and intimidation tactics were not cowered to by Rebel News' journalist Tamara Ugolini in Coburg, Ontario.

The Town of Cobourg hosted a Pride festival on Saturday, June 3 which saw the downtown street cordoned off for a streetside event.

Festivities kicked off with a one-and-a-half-minute pride parade led by Conservative MP for the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough-South Philip Lawrence and local businessman and councillor Adam Bureau. The parade marched through the main street and passed the Let’s Talk Books location which would feature two drag story times later in the afternoon.

There was a child-tailored cross-dressing dance party on the public sidewalk thereafter.

It featured local drag queen Babe Kelly and drag king Oliver Klozoff – a name that sounds more appropriate for the adult entertainment sector than a family-friendly performance.

While filming the public exhibiting of cross-dressing adults frolicking about, one of the participants alerted Babe Kelly to filming (despite multiple recording devices seen throughout the day).

“Are you filming me? I don’t give you permission to film me,” Babe approached Rebel News senior editor Tamara Ugolini.

Ugolini reiterated that a public performance on a public street did not warrant a reasonable expectation of privacy, to which Babe accused Ugolini of spreading hate and saying things that aren’t true.

“I didn’t say anything, you called me over,” Ugolini reminded Babe.

“So now you’re bullying,” the exhibitionist proclaimed, suddenly clutching their proverbial pearls at the thought of being filmed during a public performance at a public street festival.

Ugolini left shortly thereafter, well aware of how the progressive, tolerant and inclusive crowd become increasingly violent and extreme when challenged or criticized.

If someone is uncomfortable being filmed in public during a public spectacle, perhaps some self-reflection is needed. 

Ontario Canada LGBT News Analysis
