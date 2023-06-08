Ontario's 'feel good town' hosts adult entertainers to sing, dance and read to children in Pride-celebration street festival

E-transfer (Canada):

The Town of Cobourg hosted a Pride festival on Saturday, June 3 which saw the downtown street cordoned off for a streetside event.

Festivities kicked off with a one-and-a-half-minute pride parade led by Conservative MP for the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough-South Philip Lawrence and local businessman and councillor Adam Bureau. The parade marched through the main street and passed the Let’s Talk Books location which would feature two drag story times later in the afternoon.

Drag queen dance and story time for children followed pic.twitter.com/DxhHoqZm3g — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 3, 2023

There was a child-tailored cross-dressing dance party on the public sidewalk thereafter.

It featured local drag queen Babe Kelly and drag king Oliver Klozoff – a name that sounds more appropriate for the adult entertainment sector than a family-friendly performance.

While filming the public exhibiting of cross-dressing adults frolicking about, one of the participants alerted Babe Kelly to filming (despite multiple recording devices seen throughout the day).

“Are you filming me? I don’t give you permission to film me,” Babe approached Rebel News senior editor Tamara Ugolini.

Ugolini reiterated that a public performance on a public street did not warrant a reasonable expectation of privacy, to which Babe accused Ugolini of spreading hate and saying things that aren’t true.

“I didn’t say anything, you called me over,” Ugolini reminded Babe.

“So now you’re bullying,” the exhibitionist proclaimed, suddenly clutching their proverbial pearls at the thought of being filmed during a public performance at a public street festival.

A man in a dress nearly twice my size attempted to intimidate me while I filmed him dancing with children, then called me a bully for not cowering to his demands



Pro tip: don’t parade in public streets if you have an expectation of privacy pic.twitter.com/ATnv1AFFSJ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 3, 2023

Ugolini left shortly thereafter, well aware of how the progressive, tolerant and inclusive crowd become increasingly violent and extreme when challenged or criticized.

'Dragged: Love is Louder' premieres this Friday at 7pm ET/5pm MT.



Tune in and find out what really happened during a "family friendly" Vancouver drag queen story time event, and why we need https://t.co/becQLldpZB. pic.twitter.com/j1YuCjsTgI — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2023

If someone is uncomfortable being filmed in public during a public spectacle, perhaps some self-reflection is needed.