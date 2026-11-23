A notice in the November 21 Canada Gazette, the federal government's official journal, shows Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has asked the Canada Energy Regulator for a 10-year permit to export up to 4,000 megawatts of firm power to the United States on an emergency basis, starting March 1, 2027.

The application is dated November 6. Exports would follow the terms of the IESO's interconnection and coordination agreements with the New York and Midwest grid operators, both signed May 1, 2025, and with Minnesota Power (Allete Inc.), signed May 1, 2023.

The regulator's Commission wants views by December 7 on how the exports would affect provinces other than Ontario. It also wants to know whether the IESO told Canadian buyers who had declared an interest what power was available, and gave them a chance to buy on terms as favourable as those in the application.

The Commission will then issue a permit or recommend that the application go through a licensing procedure.

Premier Doug Ford has threatened before to cut off Ontario's electricity to the United States. In March 2025, his government put a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity sent to New York, Michigan and Minnesota, then suspended it within a day, as CBC and Reuters reported.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Ford's reversal on a Rebel News livestream that week.

The notice says the application is public on the regulator's website and the IESO has until December 22 to answer any submissions filed.