Ontario set to punish students for missing class after shuttering schools longer than anywhere else

The Ontario government just announced that attendance now counts for 15% of grade 9 and 10 kids' final marks. That bumps down to 10% for grades 11 and 12, but miss too many unexcused days and it comes straight off your highschoolers' report card.

This is the same ‘progressive conservative’ government that kept Ontario schools closed longer than almost any other developed jurisdiction in the world during COVID-19. Now they’re acting like showing up is suddenly the most important part of education.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says attendance has collapsed and they need to get tough, but is anyone surprised?

These are the same politicians who forced remote learning on families for years while parents and teachers warned it was failing kids. They ignored the learning loss, the mental health crisis, and the social damage. They told everyone it was for “safety.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford admits he had some of "the strictest regulations in the world."



See all of our past lockdown coverage at: https://t.co/qZEknwgqNN pic.twitter.com/NCHfZc5uew — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 4, 2022

Now, they want to dock marks because teenagers aren’t treating school like it’s valuable.

It’s laughable that while the government claims every single day in class is essential, medical officers of health are still suspending students from in-person learning when parents refuse to hand over private medical information. Hundreds of thousands of kids have been, and can still be, kept out of the classroom because of a policy this province refuses to drop.

So which is it?

Is attendance that critical, or is it still fine for the government to remove kids from school over bureaucracy?

During the pandemic, Ontario kids missed 135 days of in-person learning — longer than anywhere else in Canada and among the longest in the developed world. The same politicians who created that mess are now pretending the attendance problem just appeared out of nowhere.

They forced an entire generation to stay home, told parents “online school will be fine,” and now they act shocked when kids stopped showing up.

Sure, chronic absenteeism is real. That’s because there are plenty of families are struggling with real issues — illness, mental health, transportation, or the simple fact that their kids got used to the chaos the government created.

Slapping a percentage on attendance doesn’t fix any of that, it just punishes kids for the mess those in charge made.

Where was this energy when schools stayed closed long after the data showed children were never the superspreaders officials claimed? Where was the urgency to get kids back in classrooms once it was clear the damage was piling up?

Nowhere. Instead, this same government was busy keeping everything shut down while other places reopened.

And the double standard is disgusting.

These politicians love working from home. Under Premier Doug Ford, this government is on track to sit in the legislature for just 53 days this year — one of the shortest non-election years in decades.

The historical average of days sitting is 84, but heaven forbid a 16-year-old misses class without a note.

This government shouldn’t get to torch in-person education for years, effectively abandoning an entire generation of kids, and then turn around and punish those same children for the very disengagement they created.