The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled that the Township of Emo and its mayor, Harold McQuaker, discriminated against Borderland Pride by refusing a request for a Pride Month proclamation.

The tribunal’s decision, released Wednesday, includes a $15,000 compensation award and a mandate for human rights training.

Of the $15,000 in damages for harm to dignity, feelings, and self-respect, the township is ordered to pay $10,000, while Mayor McQuaker is personally liable for $5,000.

Additionally, McQuaker and the township’s chief administrative officer must complete mandatory human rights training within 30 days, marking a strong stance against discrimination by public officials.

McQuaker and Toles said they thought the community did not want a lengthy pride proclamation and that the proclamation had subjective values and statements not shared by all of the Emo community members.



McQuaker, a local businessman, at 76 years old, was first elected in 2018, and sworn in that December. He receives a $9,000 per year stipend for acting as head of Emo council, which manages a rural municipality of 1250.

"Remuneration for these positions is low and the abuse is high."

Doug Judson, a human rights lawyer and the co-applicant in the complaint against the Township of Emo, is not a resident of Emo Township. Two of the three council members who voted against the declaration were re-elected in 2022, suggesting that residents of Emo Township are in favour of their actions to stop the proclamation of June as the holy month of pride.

In May 2020, Emo, ON, voted down a resolution to erect a pride flag.



The third councillor didn't run again.

The Mayor of Emo, Harold McQuaker, was reelected in 2022. Harrold Boven was reelected to the Emo council at the same time. The third councillor, Warren Toles, chose not to run again.



Despite the tribunal’s financial and educational penalties, it declined to require the township to make retroactive or future Pride Month proclamations.