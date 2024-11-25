Ontario tribunal orders $15,000 award and mandatory re-education for Emo mayor in Pride discrimination case

Tribunal rules mayor and township of Emo, Ont. 'discriminated' against LGBT group for rejecting Pride Month proclamation.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 25, 2024   |   News

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled that the Township of Emo and its mayor, Harold McQuaker, discriminated against Borderland Pride by refusing a request for a Pride Month proclamation.

The tribunal’s decision, released Wednesday, includes a $15,000 compensation award and a mandate for human rights training.

Of the $15,000 in damages for harm to dignity, feelings, and self-respect, the township is ordered to pay $10,000, while Mayor McQuaker is personally liable for $5,000.

Additionally, McQuaker and the township’s chief administrative officer must complete mandatory human rights training within 30 days, marking a strong stance against discrimination by public officials.

McQuaker, a local businessman, at 76 years old, was first elected in 2018, and sworn in that December. He receives a $9,000 per year stipend for acting as head of Emo council, which manages a rural municipality of 1250.

"Remuneration for these positions is low and the abuse is high." 

Doug Judson, a human rights lawyer and the co-applicant in the complaint against the Township of Emo, is not a resident of Emo Township. Two of the three council members who voted against the declaration were re-elected in 2022, suggesting that residents of Emo Township are in favour of their actions to stop the proclamation of June as the holy month of pride.

The third councillor didn't run again.

Despite the tribunal’s financial and educational penalties, it declined to require the township to make retroactive or future Pride Month proclamations.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-25 18:54:02 -0500 Flag
    The rainbow mafia strikes again. These gangsters cause people no end of grief if they don’t comply. Pride people have no shame and feel we who don’t buy their baloney must be ashamed. What a reprobate society we live in!