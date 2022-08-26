Ontario workers file legal action against City of Windsor for breach of Charter rights

E-transfer (Canada):

A group of 20 former City of Windsor employees is taking legal action against the city over what they call a breach of their Charter rights.

The plaintiffs include frontline workers and first responders previously hailed as heroes by Windsor leaders.

The group is being represented by lawyer Courtney Betty who is quoted in the press release: “The Canadian Charter of Rights requires that the City of Windsor abide by the division of powers set out in the Canadian Constitution and protect the basic rights of the plaintiffs guaranteed by the Charter of Rights. On both counts the City has failed.”

Furthermore, the release states that the employees were put on unpaid leave as of November 2021 with terminations beginning in January 2022.

“The city carried out these illegal actions outside of the mandates and guidance of the Province of Ontario and without due process. The result is destruction of the lives of many of the plaintiffs who were discarded without any means of meeting their basic needs. The negative impact on their lives continues while the city maintains the illegal practice of forced vaccination to maintain employment contrary to the guidance of the Province of Ontario and international science. The tragedy and suffering of the plaintiffs is outlined in the attached statement of claims,” it reads.

In a video posted by “Beyond The Narrative,” one plaintiff shares the real-life impact of this decision. Melissa, who had been gainfully employed with the City of Windsor for 20 years, was discarded without compensation for not complying with the city’s heavy-handed policy. She and her three children now rely solely on her husband's mediocre disability compensation to scrape by. “The rate of inflation is so high that it’s starving us out,” she details.

Melissa and her family have been forced to frequent the Mission Food Support program to stay afloat. After the family has lunch, the volunteers pack Melissa and her children with containers that they rely on for dinner. “We eat two meals, five days a week from the Mission and if it wasn’t for that I don’t think that we would be able to feed our children,” her heartbreaking story recounts. “Birthdays didn’t happen this year. Christmas we scraped by but we had to tell the younger [child] that Santa doesn’t exist because we just couldn’t do gifts [from everyone] and make it look normal to her.”

This is the very real fallout of indiscriminate vaccine mandates that leave families feeling coerced into compliance.