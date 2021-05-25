Ontario's reopening plan doesn't actually plan for 100% return to normal

With the expanding availability of COVID-19 vaccines, provinces in Canada are now allowing children aged 12 and up to receive a vaccine without parental consent. Ontario recently laid out a roadmap to reopening, a three-stage process that is wholly centred around vaccination compliance.

But something is missing from that plan: a full-scale reopening.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant touched on the fact that these vaccines are being used through an exception in the United States — rather than being fully approved — on children, and the vague, unlinked-to-health outcomes Ontario reopening strategy, which fails to lay out the full, unrestricted reopening of Canada's largest province.