'Operation Green Light': Dozens of B.C. gyms commit to opening today in defiance of provincial orders

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a move branded as “Operation Green Light,” co-owner of Iron Energy Gym Kirsten Mark says more than 100 gyms will be joining her own establishment in opening their doors Tuesday, in defiance of British Columbia's provincial health order that mandates all gyms and exercise facilities be closed.

#freebc On Jan 18th rally around your local gym and take a stand.



This is getting ridiculous. We have ALL been waiting patiently till the 18th for gyms to reopen.



Open. The. Gyms. #covid19bc pic.twitter.com/L60rZn20UM — Dylan. (@drl3135) January 18, 2022

The provincial order itself states that “an adult must not participate in exercise or fitness in a workout gym or fitness facility on either an individual or group basis.”

As reported by CTV News, the province quietly updated the public health orders Monday to remove any references to restrictions expiring on January 18. Instead, each order now reads that it "does not have an expiration date."

Hundreds, including gym owners and supporters, have taken to social media to decry the ongoing restrictions and to pledge their solidarity with the movement to defy the province's orders.

In a petition authored by 'Operation Green Light' and featured on Change.org, the organizers call on the B.C. provincial government to lift the restrictions, which they argue are a “death sentence” for small businesses.

We, the small, independently-owned and operated health studios and communities of British Columbia have banded together to challenge the mandate released December 22 that closed our doors and to be reviewed on January 18. Restaurants, liquor stores, casinos, malls, NHL games and gyms located in work places have all remained open. To be clear, if this closure is to extend past January 18, it is a death sentence for all small fitness, yoga and wellness businesses. We've surveyed dozens of fitness studio owners--all on the cusp of closing down--and, complying with this new arbitrary mandate will be the nail in the coffin. Shockingly, this recent mandate is not founded in research or medical advice. When asked for recent stats on tracking the virus to gyms, yoga studios or wellness spaces recent data cannot be provided by the government. If this mandate was truly based in science, hopefully our leadership wouldn't exempt team sports such as basketball, hockey and the use of pools, saunas. To serve our communities and keep our businesses from closing permanently, we ask that there is a shift of messaging to promote health, immunity and exercise. 22 months into the pandemic and there has been little to no emphasis, education or support for mental, physical and emotional health.

As reported by Castanet, a number of provincial MLAs have also begun to speak up, including Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart, who sent a letter to the minister of health asking that gyms across the province be permitted to open their doors. In Stewart's letter, he claims there is a lack of data surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in gyms and fitness facilities.

“We discussed that with Dr. Henry in a private call on Monday, and it is really the old information or the historical information that they are relying on.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to appear at a live news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to address the status of the current public health orders.