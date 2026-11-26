A Nigerian man ordered deported from Canada in 2016 is still here 10 years later, and the Federal Court has now upheld the refusal of his latest attempt to stay, a permanent residence application sponsored by his Canadian wife.

Damola Wasiu Lawal arrived in Canada on a study permit in 2016. According to Justice Catherine Kane's decision, dated Nov. 19, he was found to have misrepresented the facts on that application, and a removal order was issued on Aug. 19, 2016.

He did not attend his pre-removal risk assessment interview with the Canada Border Services Agency, and a warrant was issued to compel his removal. The court notes he has "remained in Canada without status."

He withdrew a refugee claim, had his risk assessment refused, and in 2019 applied for permanent residence as the spouse of Theresa Adams. Lawal says he met Adams in May 2017, moved in with her that August, had a son with her in October 2018 and married her that December.

An Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officer refused the application in June 2024, not satisfied the marriage was genuine. The file included a lease dated 2009, years before the couple met.

The officer also flagged contradictions. In his risk assessment, Lawal said he was bisexual and had fled Nigeria in fear for his sexuality. In 2024, he asked for an extension after the sudden death of his father, with whom he reportedly spoke almost every day. The officer wrote that he "appears to have discrepancies in his storylines."

Lawal argued the officer ignored his evidence and the best interests of his children. Justice Kane disagreed. There was no evidence of how he supports himself, since he acknowledged he cannot legally work in Canada, and the evidence about the children was largely their birth certificates. Asked what evidence supported a humanitarian exemption, his lawyer "could not point to anything." The application was dismissed.

Justice Kane was appointed to the Federal Court in June 2012 under the Harper government, after a career as a federal Justice Department lawyer.

The decision does not say when, or whether, the 2016 removal order will be enforced. The officer's notes say Lawal is "currently facing removal," a job that belongs to the CBSA. Ten years after the order, Canadians are left to ask when a removal order actually means removal.