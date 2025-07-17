Ostrich farm lawyer gives update after federal appeal to stop CFIA cull of healthy birds

Despite 400 ostriches in British Columbia recovering and showing no signs of disease for 180 days, the farmers are still in a battle to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from using its outdated and rigid poultry policies as an excuse to slaughter their prehistoric herd.

Drea Humphrey
  |   July 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On July 15, three federal appeal judges heard an unprecedented case: Universal Ostrich Farms vs. the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The judges are now tasked with deliberating whether to overturn a lower court ruling that upheld the CFIA’s plan to cull 400 healthy ostriches despite the birds having recovered and shown no signs of disease for nearly 180 days, and their antibody-rich eggs being used in groundbreaking therapeutic research to fight viruses like COVID-19.

As the farmers journeyed home from Ottawa to Edgewood, B.C., hopeful that this legal “last stand” might tip the scales in favour of farming sovereignty, I caught up with their legal counsel Umar Sheikh, who represented the farmers during the hearing.

Sheikh, whose legal work is being crowdfunded by the farm’s supporters breaks down the CFIA’s justifications for relying on rigid, poultry-based “stamping out” policy and explains what he argued in court in defence of the farm’s future.

Please help Rebel News send Drea to report on the cruel ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.