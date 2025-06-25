Ostrich farm wins another day in court—but will it be enough to stop the slaughter?

After months of legal and public pressure, Universal Ostrich Farm has received a critical legal victory.

In a new interview with Rebel News, farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney, daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen, confirmed that the farm was granted an emergency stay order last week, which temporarily halts the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) plans to cull their healthy ostrich flock while the farm prepares for an official appeal hearing next month in Ottawa.

The win is a timely one, following the federal court’s earlier decision that would have allowed the CFIA to move forward with the controversial cull, despite no signs of illness in the ostriches for over 150 days and the likely avian flu-immune birds being used for vital antibody research.

During the interview, Pasitney credited their legal counsel, Umar Sheikh of Sheikh Law, whose services are being crowdfunded by supporters, for the outcome and emphasized the broader implications of the battle ahead.

"We are grateful to share that Universal Ostrich Farm has been granted an emergency stay as we prepare to head to Ottawa for our official appeal," the farm told Rebel News in a statement. "This is a critical step not just for our farm, but for farmers across Canada."

Pasitney said that while the emergency stay offers some relief, the fight is far from over.

"We are standing up to the broken policies and dangerous failures within CFIA—especially their flawed processes that continue to put Canadian families, our agricultural industry, and the future of food security at risk," she said.

The farm has become a symbol of peaceful resistance against the government's overreach, attracting national attention, support from grassroots protesters, and concern from prominent political figures in both Canada and the U.S.

"This isn't just about ostriches—it's about ensuring government agencies are held accountable and governed by proper oversight, protecting farmers instead of targeting them," Pasitney stated.

"We are pushing for real, positive change. For our animals. For our farms. And for every Canadian who depends on a just and secure agricultural system. Stay strong. Stay united. Change is coming," she added.

