Ottawa admits Carney spent nearly $770,000 on hotels and catering — refuses to disclose flights or security costs

The Liberal government has disclosed that Mark Carney’s travel has already cost taxpayers at least $770,000, according to responses to an Order Paper Question, while refusing to reveal the total cost of flights or security.

In a written response to Parliament, Global Affairs Canada reported that $470,000 was spent on hotel accommodations related to Carney’s travel. The department refused to disclose which hotels were used, claiming that doing so could jeopardize security.

The response did not explain how identifying hotels already stayed in would pose a security risk.

A separate response from the Department of National Defence shows an additional $300,000 was spent on in-flight catering, with officials noting that further costs are still being processed and have not yet been fully tallied.

The government declined to disclose the cost of flights themselves, as well as the expense of security details associated with Carney’s travel.

Taken together, the partial disclosures confirm that Carney’s travel has already generated well over three-quarters of a million dollars in expenses, with the final total expected to be significantly higher once outstanding charges are included.

The Order Paper Question posed by Conservative MP Phil Lawrence sought a full accounting of Carney’s travel costs, including transportation, accommodations, catering and security. Instead, the government provided only selected line items while withholding the most.

This is not the first time Carney’s taste for high-end travel has been charged to the public purse.

In 2018, while serving as Governor of the Bank of England, Carney defended what The Guardian described as a “staggering” expenses bill after it was revealed he had racked up more than £300,000 in travel costs over two years. At the time, British lawmakers questioned business-class flights and international travel tied to elite global financial forums, with Carney arguing the spending was justified by the Bank’s international role.

By withholding flight and security expenses, the government has made it impossible for Parliament to determine the true price tag of his international schedule.

What the Order Paper response makes clear is that Ottawa is willing to release some numbers, just not the ones needed to calculate the full bill.

So far, taxpayers are on the hook for at least $770,000. And the meter is still running.