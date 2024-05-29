Ottawa cop who inquired about link between vaccine harms and infants testifies in disciplinary tribunal

Constbale Helen Grus testified as a witness in her disciplinary tribunal — in which she is accused of having committed discreditable conduct by the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) — during Monday’s and Tuesday’s proceedings in Ottawa.

In 2021, Grus inquired about possible links between an increase in infant deaths brought to the OPS’s attention in the year following the rollout of the “COVID-19 vaccines” — prior to previous years — across Canada in December 2020.

Grus’s inquiry was done in her capacity as a detective working in the OPS’s sexual assault and child abuse unit. The OPS alleges she was insubordinate in pursuing her inquiry.

“I love policing,” Grus testified, adding she was grateful to be “working with some of the best officers.”

Grus was described as having “met or exceeded all expectations” in a performance review written by her supervisor for the year of 2022. She read from the annual assesment while testifying.

She was described “always willing to assist her co-workers,” conducting herself in a “professional” and “very thorough” manner.

“[Grus] adheres to the OPS code of ethics,” wrote Grus’s supervisor in her 2022 performance review. She was always willing to “take any role within the unit”.

Grus was characterized as “a team-first person who never shies away from the work that has to be done” by her supervisor, who added that she “often is lead investigator.”

“I wasn't worried at all,” Grus stated while reflecting on her initial reaction after receiving a suspension notice in February of 2022 from the OPS.

“I have a duty under my oath to investigate and to keep the public safe,” she said in reference to her inquiry. “It’s my duty to investigate [if I have grounds to believe there is] any crime in progress,” she continued.

Grus held, “We're here to serve the people and to keep the country safe.”

About two dozen supporters of Grus from the general public attended the tribunal on Monday and Tuesday. The OPS deployed about six police officers to operate as crowd control and provide security with the increased public interest in the tribunal, given the expectation of its conclusion on Friday.

On Tuesday, the OPS placed yellow caution tape in front of the police station’s front entrance while locking the doors, which are normally open during regular hours of operation. To have entered the building on Monday or Tuesday, a person needed a police officer open the front doors from within the building.

If determined to be guilty of discreditable conduct and insubordination by hearing officer Chris Renwick, Grus may be subjected to demotion or termination.