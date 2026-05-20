Ottawa hands out $41K for coal consultations to First Nation 110 km from nearest mine

The federal government paid nearly $41,000 to Samson Cree First Nation in Maskwacis, Alberta, to participate in consultations on proposed coal mining effluent regulations, even though the nearest coal mine is roughly 110 kilometres away and located in a different watershed.

According to federal grant records published through the Government of Canada’s open data portal, Environment and Climate Change Canada awarded Samson Cree First Nation $40,698 under its “Preventing and Managing Pollution” program. The funding covers the period from March 6, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

The stated purpose of the funding was “Samson Cree First Nation’s Participation in Proposed Coal Mining Effluent Regulations Consultations.”

The payment was highlighted online by John Tomkinson, who questioned why taxpayers were funding consultations with a community geographically disconnected from the mining activity under discussion.

Why did Samson Cree First Nation in Maskwacis Alberta receive $41,000 from the Federal Government for consultations on “Coal Mining Effluent Regulations” when the nearest coal mine is 110 km away in a different watershed?



FN consultation comes with payments. Are Albertan FN… pic.twitter.com/2Z8UGGBGxQ — John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) May 20, 2026

Federal consultation funding for Indigenous groups has become increasingly common in regulatory and resource-development processes, with departments routinely providing financial support to facilitate participation in environmental reviews, hearings, and policy consultations.

The practice has evolved into a permanent taxpayer-funded consultation industry, where grants are handed out regardless of a community’s direct proximity to the project or environmental impact zone.

The funding record lists Maskwacis, Alberta, as the recipient location. Maskwacis is situated south of Edmonton and well east and west of Alberta’s primary coal mining regions.