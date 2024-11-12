Ottawa high school principal under fire after playing Palestinian protest song at Remembrance Day ceremony

The principal at Sir Robert Borden High School in Ottawa has apologized after fielding intense criticism over the school's Remembrance Day ceremony featuring a Palestinian protest song.

As reported by the National Post, the song that was played is called 'Haza Salam', and it was the only song accompanying the slideshow presentation during the solemn occasion at the Ottawa high school.

The song is by Mahim Ahmed, and it was reportedly released less than two months after the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. It revolves around the war in Gaza and ongoing protests against Israel by Palestinians.

The principal of the school, Aaron Hobbs, allegedly defended the song after facing pushback from concerned students. He reportedly said that the song was being used to promote diversity and inclusion during a day usually reserved for honouring “a white guy who has done something related to the military.”

Speaking to the National Post, one student said, “It is hard to believe I’m hearing this at an assembly in Canada for Remembrance Day.”



A parent of a student at the school also expressed their displeasure with the musical selection at the event. “There was only one song. There were no other ethnic songs, or other songs, just one. It was played three times,” explained the parent.

“They chose an Arabic song about peace for Gaza as the only song to play for a Remembrance Day service.”

Later in the day after an apparent 'closed-door' meeting, Hobbs sent an email to the school community apologizing for the Remembrance Day debacle.

“It has come to my attention that the inclusion of the song ‘Haza Salam’ in the program caused significant distress to some members of our school community. For this, I would like to offer my apologies,” he wrote.

“We acknowledge that Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion, where the focus should remain on honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we hold dear. The inclusion of a song that could be seen as politically charged was not in line with the values of respect and unity that we strive to uphold at this school,” Hobbs outlined in his letter.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told the National Post the board had no comment on the matter aside from the principal's letter.