Ottawa ignored ICE’s requests to take an Afghan nurse. The U.S. deported her to the Central African Republic instead

An Afghan woman detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on her way to join her family in Toronto says she was deported to the Central African Republic after Ottawa failed to answer ICE’s request to release her to Canada, The Globe and Mail reported Friday, citing legal submissions to the federal government.

The former Médecins Sans Frontières nurse was detained in Texas in December 2024 and deported on June 11. She fled Afghanistan alleging persecution as a Hazara and over her family’s work for Western organizations. The Globe is not naming her because she could still be sent back to Afghanistan.

Not qualifying for a Canadian visitor visa, she travelled with her father and brother through Brazil and crossed into the U.S. by land, planning to claim asylum at the Canadian border under the Safe Third Country Agreement’s exception for people with close relatives in Canada. All three were detained. ICE would release them if they could fly to Canada, which required temporary resident permits; Ottawa rejected hers in October 2025, according to documents reviewed by the Globe.

An ICE officer later told her the agency had asked the Dominican Republic, Panama and Canada to take her, her statutory declaration states. The first two refused; Canada did not respond. In her father’s habeas corpus case, a New Mexico judge cited testimony from deportation officer Juaquin Quevedo that ICE made four requests to Ottawa, the last in February 2026, with no reply. The father and brother were released and admitted at the Canadian border. She was deported before her family could file the same application for her.

She now shares a UN-supplied apartment with 11 other asylum seekers in a country the World Bank calls “one of the poorest and most fragile countries in the world.” Her visa there expires at the end of the year. She has applied for a Canadian temporary resident permit.

“Canada has a responsibility here,” her lawyer, Adam Sadinsky, told the Globe. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it cannot comment on individual cases.

Removals to countries a deportee has no connection to have become routine under the Trump administration, with flights of Afghans, Cubans and others landing in Africa since June. Canada, meanwhile, lists the Central African Republic among the countries to which it has paused its own deportations.